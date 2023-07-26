Ryan Reynolds Shares Naked Video Of Sandra Bullock To Celebrate Her 59th Birthday

“Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!” wrote Ryan Reynolds on July 26, the day that the Hollywood icon and Ryan’s The Proposal costar turned 59. To celebrate, Ryan, 46, shared a clip from the 2009 movie in which Sandra’s Margaret Tate finds herself naked and trying to get past a vicious guard dog (i.e. a white floof.) After she does, she turns around and runs smack dab into Ryan’s Andrew Paxton, who is also naked. Together, the nude couple falls to the floor.

“For your birthday this year,” commented Ryan, having a laugh in honor of the scene (and a way to lovingly embarrass Sandra on her birthday), “I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?”

As cheeky as this tribute is, there is some legit love between Ryan and Sandra. ” “Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back,” she said on a 2021 episode of the About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray (h/t Us Weekly). ” “We had to do the naked scene that day and Anne Fletcher — our director who’s just incredible, she’s great — had a closed set, which means no one’s allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan’s little — not little, at all — It’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, I didn’t look!”

While The Proposal wasn’t a critical success — it has a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the film was the twentieth highest-grossing movie of 2009, taking in over $317 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. There were efforts to catch that magic again in 2010 with Most Wanted, per MTV. The film would have put Sandra as “a fugitive woman” with Ryan taking on the role of the “agent who is supposed to be handling her.” While they are headed to court, the two are attacked and they are forced to go on the run. Anne Fletcher was reportedly in talks to helm the movie, but it apparently was not meant to be. Between 2010 and now, the movie was shelved.

Ryan and Sandra would reunite again in 2022 for – Spoiler Alert! – Bullet Train. The film, starring Brad Pitt, had Sandra portray Maria, the voice guiding Brad’s Ladybug during the train-based heist comedy-thriller. Ryan had a surprise cameo in the film, similar to how Brad had a – second Spoiler Alert! – surprise cameo in Deadpool 2. Brad and Ryan’s costar in that movie, Zazie Beetz, also appeared in the film. Here’s hoping that Sandra appears in Deadpool 3 in some fashion.