Sandra Bullock Rocks Cuffed Jeans For Rare Public Night Out Without BF Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock, 58, went to dinner in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 24, but her boyfriend Bryan Randall, 57, was nowhere in sight. The Miss Congeniality star was pictured arriving at the restaurant Spartina with a handsome younger man. It’s unclear why Sandra wasn’t accompanied by her boyfriend, who is a professional photographer. They’ve been dating since 2015 but are extremely private about their relationship.

Sandra was dressed in a black button-up blouse and a pair of cuffed denim jeans. She also wore black heels and carried a black leather purse over her shoulder. The Academy Award winner let her brunette hair down for her rare late night out with her male friend.

Sandra met her boyfriend when she hired him to photograph her son Louis‘ birthday party in 2015. She rarely talks about their relationship, though she did make an exception when she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk in December 2021. The Crash star called Bryan a “saint” and the “love of my life” in the interview. Sandra, who has two adopted children, also explained why she doesn’t feel the need to marry Bryan, who has an adult daughter from a previous relationship.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process,” said Sandra, who was previously married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she added. “So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Sandra is currently enjoying a break from acting and has been focused on being a mom. In May, a source close to the starlet told US Weekly that Sandra is “very involved” in her two childrens’ lives. “Sandra was always very hands-on with her kids when she was home, but now that she’s stepped back from her career, she’s very active at their school,” the insider shared. “She volunteers to be a chaperone, she’s involved in the PTA and is helping out around the school,” they added. “She’s very involved in both of her children’s lives now.”