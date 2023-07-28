Lizzo Plays ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Theme Song With Her Flute While Dressed As Legolas: Watch

Lizzo brought her talents to Middle-earth for an epic Lord of the Rings-inspired performance. The 35-year-old singer visited Hobbiton in New Zealand and played the LOTR theme song “Concerning Hobbits” with a flute, in an Instagram video she shared July 27. And Lizzo transformed into Orlando Bloom‘s character Legolas from the films for her epic performance. The superstar dressed for the part in a lime green jumpsuit, a pendant necklace, hobbit ears, and a platinum blonde wig. “Lizzolas in her natural habitat…,” she captioned her video.

Katy Perry, who is engaged to Orlando, 46, had an epic response to Lizzo’s video. @orlandobloom comin fer yer jerb,” the “Firework” singe, 38, wrote in the comments section, tagging her handsome partner. Orlando played Legolas in the Lord of the Rings trilogy series and The Hobbit prequel movies.

Lizzo shared more footage from her trip to Hobbiton, which she visited during her stop in New Zealand on her Special Tour. In one picture, she posed as Legolas in front of a backdrop of The Shire. She included a video of herself taking a stroll down a dirt road and admiring the tourist attraction where the iconic Peter Jackson movies were shot.

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker also posed with her boyfriend Myke Wright for one picture at Hobbiton. While Lizzo was dressed in character as Legolas, Myke wore a normal outfit that included a black Celine sweatshirt and a pair of khaki pants.

Lizzo has proven before that she’s a huge fan of fantasy movies and TV shows. The Grammy Award winner actually made a special cameo appearance on the latest episode of The Mandalorian. Lizzo, who is a big Star Wars fan, as evident when she dressed up as Baby Yoda for Halloween 2022, played the Duchess of the planet Plazir-14, while Jack Black played her on-screen husband. The pair appeared in the April 5 episode of the Disney+ series, which saw Mando and Grogu trying to stop an evil Commissioner, played by Back to the Future icon Christopher Lloyd.

Lizzo was in a Star Wars project and then transformed into a Lord of the Rings character. What’s next? Maybe we’ll see her take a journey on a Star Trek show!