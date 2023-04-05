‘The Mandalorian’ Fan Lizzo Appears In The Show After Dressing Up As Baby Yoda

It’s “About Damn Time” that Lizzo joined the Star Wars universe! A year and a half after dressing up as Baby Yoda for Halloween 2021, Lizzo, 34, made an epic cameo appearance in the April 5 episode of The Mandalorian. Lizzo played the Duchess of the planet Plazir-14, who, along with her husband Captain Bombardier, played by fellow celeb Jack Black, welcomes Grogu, Din Djarin, and Bo-Katan, who are searching for other Mandalorians. Lizzo and Jack’s characters reveal their backstory: Bombardier is a former Imperial officer who joined the New Republic’s amnesty program, and he fell in love with Duchess on Plazir-14.

Lizzo gets to live her real-life dream by hanging with Grogu in the episode. Grogu even uses the Force to help Duchess win a space bocce ball! Duchess uses a sword to declare that Grogu is a knight. As all this is happening, Din and Bo-Katan have to deal with the planet’s evil Commissioner, who is played by Back to the Future icon Christopher Lloyd. Celebrities galore!

Since its first season in 2019, The Mandalorian has featured some epic celebrity cameos that sometimes happen so quick that they’re missed by fans. In season one, Jason Sudeikis made a cameo as a stormtrooper kidnapping Grogu. The Ted Lasso star never shows his face since he’s in the stormtrooper outfit, but he does offer his voice for the brief role. Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, and John Leguizamo are among the other famous faces who have done cameos in the Disney+ series.

But so far, Lizzo has definitely been the most thrilling cameo yet. The Grammy Award winner showed off her fandom for The Mandalorian when she dressed up as the show’s bonafide mascot on Halloween two years ago. She showed up to the party in Los Angeles and shocked guests in her incredible Baby Yoda costume. And as only Lizzo would do, she also delivered an impromptu performance of “Truth Hurts.”