Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless While Taking A Dip In The Ocean In Santa Barbara: Photo

Orlando Bloom is looking good! The hunky actor was shirtless for a swim by himself in Santa Barbara on May 30, showcasing his ripped abs that the paparazzi perfectly captured from afar. Orlando, 45, wore a red swimsuit and a black hat for his midday dip in the water. The Carnival Row star also rocked a scruffy beard that only added to his extreme sexiness.

Orlando is no stranger to showing off his bare chest. Last month, fans drooled over photos of Orlando getting fake tattoos while shirtless on a movie set. The Lord of the Rings actor proudly smiled and snapped a mirror selfie of the makeup artist getting him ready for filming, as he sported ink of two eagles tattooed onto his pec muscles.

At the time, Orlando was in New Castle, Kentucky filming his new movie, Red Right Hand. His fiancee Katy Perry and their 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove were also living there with Orlando for some time. That was revealed by Katy, 37, during her interview on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast, where she explained how her view on motherhood changed thanks to Orlando’s relationship with his 11-year-old son, Flynn, from his past marriage to Miranda Kerr.

“Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11. So that definitely, primally influenced me,” the “Daisies” hitmaker explained. “Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.’ ”

The American Idol judge has been engaged to Orlando since February 2019. He popped the question on Valentine’s Day after three years of dating. Although the couple still hasn’t gotten married, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re happily in love and putting their baby girl first.