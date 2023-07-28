Elon Musk’s Ex Gets Engaged To ‘Love Actually’ Star Thomas Brodie-Sangster: See Billionaire’s Message To Pair

Elon, who was married and divorced to 'Westworld' star Talulah Riley twice, used his newly rebranded Twitter to respond to her engagement news.

Elon Musk appeared to have no hard feelings after his former wife shared the news of her engagement on the billionaire’s social media platform on July 27. His ex, Talulah Riley, 37, took to his newly rebranded Twitter to announce that her boyfriend, actor Thomas Brodie Sangster, 33, had proposed. “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”, she wrote alongside a cute selfie with her Love Actually alum fiancé. About five minutes later, Elon commented with a heart emoji, adding, “Congratulations!”

Thomas had shared the exciting news to his social media as well, posting a lovely picture of the couple on a gondola. “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X,” he wrote on Instagram, referencing Love Actually, the movie that put him on the map as a child actor.

Talulah and Thomas had co-starred as real-life couple Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood in the 2022 TV series Pistol, but it wasn’t until the the 2022 British Academy Film Awards that the pair let the world know they had fallen in love after the production wrapped.

“We hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did,” Talulah told The Sunday Times last year. “And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

As for Elon and Tallulah, they married and then divorced twice, first from 2010 to 2012, and then from 2013 to 2016. The Westworld star explained why they walked down the aisle together on more than one occasion in an interview with The Independent last year, and said that while it “looked strange”, the “logic made sense at the time”.

Elon and Tallulah married and then divorced twice, first from 2010 to 2012, and then from 2013 to 2016. (Michael Germana/Everett Collection)

“I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit,” she said. “He’s a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have here utmost love for him.”

