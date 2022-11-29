‘Love Actually’ Cast Then & Now: See Keira Knightley & More Ahead Of The ABC Reunion

Ready for a flashback? Love Actually is a millennial Christmas classic and a rom-com dream. The film, which was released Nov. 14, 2003, follows a group of Brits whose lives and love stories loosely weave together in the days leading up to Christmas and New Years. Not only does Love Actually have that feel-good holiday vibe, but the film also assembled a terrific 2000s-era cast that included Keira Knightley, 37, Hugh Grant, 62, Emma Thompson, 63, Colin Firth, 62, and more.

The stars of the film have gone on to do so much, with some nabbing Oscars, while others star in hit TV shows. Keira was only 18 years and her career was just starting when Love Actually came out in 2003. That same year she made her first appearance as Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Since Love Actually was released, Keira has been nominated for two Oscars, gotten married, and had two kids!

Keira’s co-star Andrew Lincoln, 49, played Mark, the man who was hopelessly in love with Juliet. Mark made many swoon when he showed up on Juliet’s doorstep and declared his love for her using cue cards. “To me, you are perfect,” the most iconic cue card read. Andrew went on to nab the mega-popular role of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 32, was one of the youngest castmates at just 13 years when he played Sam. Sam is the adorable stepson of Liam Neeson’s character and falls for his classmate, Joanna. Even though it may not seem like it, there was only a 5-year age difference between Thomas and Keira!

Thomas is all grown up now and has had a number of major roles. He notably played Jojen Reed on Game of Thrones and voiced Ferb in the long-running animated series Phineas and Ferb. He also starred as Newt in the Maze Runner trilogy and was Benny Watts opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix’s massive hit The Queen’s Gambit.