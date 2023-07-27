Gigi Hadid Rocks Tight Plunging Midi Dress With Socks & Loafers At Miu Miu Event

Gigi Hadid stole the show at a Miu Miu event in Malibu on July 26 when she wore a super low-cut black midi dress. The 28-year-old styled her tight dress with the latest trend which is chunky white socks with loafers and she pulled it off perfectly.

For the event, Gigi wore a thin, spaghetti strap tight black elastic midi dress with an extremely low-cut scoop neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The fitted dress highlighted Gigi’s incredible figure and she accessorized with slouchy, high white socks tucked into a pair of black leather loafers. Socks with loafers is the latest trend the celebs have been loving and Hailey Bieber just tried it out herself that same day, when she wore denim shorts with a fitted white crop top, an oversized brown leather blazer, chunky, high white socks, and a pair of black leather square-toe loafers.

Gigi has been rocking the high white socks trend a lot recently with all different types of shoes. The day before she rocked this Miu Miu look, she was at the airport when she wore a pair of high-waisted, distressed Danielle Guizio Vintage 105 Jeans with a cream crop top and matching sweatshirt. She accessorized the look with white socks tucked into a pair of bright red Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops, a blue and white Prada Small Crochet Tote Bag, and a Thesagevintage x Haricot Vert Favorite Things Charmie Necklace.

Another one of our favorite looks Gigi wore recently was her high-waisted mid-thigh length AGOLDE 90S Shorts in Digit styled with a Nili Lotan Nili’s Belt, a tight black short-sleeve crop top, high white socks, black and white Adidas Samba sneakers, and a Prada Cleo Jacquard Knit and Leather Bag.