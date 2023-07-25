Gigi Hadid Slays Tight Crop Top & Ripped Jeans In 1st Photos Since Marijuana Arrest

Gigi Hadid, 28, is a jet-setter! The model was spotted departing New York City via JFK Airport on Jul. 25 (see PHOTOS HERE), just one week after it was revealed that she was arrested for marijuana possession earlier this month. Gigi rocked a casual, yet chic, outfit for her airport attire. She paired a cream-colored crop top with a matching cream-colored sweatshirt and ripped baggy jeans.

Of course, the 28-year-old made sure to add a few accessories including red Converse sneakers, a colorful necklace, and brown sunglasses. The blonde beauty opted to have her golden tresses in a half-up-half-down style and had the front portion slicked back. Gigi also carried an on-trend blue Prada tote bag as her carry-on bag of choice. Although it is unclear where she was headed off to, the starlet departed the Big Apple solo.

View Related Gallery Gigi Hadid's Sexiest Looks: Photos Of The Model Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid are dressed up to the nines for Gigi's 23rd birthday party at The One Brooklyn Bridge in New York Pictured: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid,Yolanda Hadid,Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Yolanda Hadid Ref: SPL1686913 240418 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Gigi Hadid 'Firebrand' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 21 May 2023 Wearing Zac Posen

This is notably the first time that the Vogue cover model has been spotted out and about since E! News confirmed that she was arrested in the Cayman Islands on Jul. 10. Gigi was arrested upon arriving at the airport for allegedly having marijuana items in her suitcase. Official reportedly discovered “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in her bags, per the Cayman Marl Road. She was subsequently released on bail and later fined $1,000 after she plead guilty on Jul. 12.

At the time that the news broke, her rep confirmed the incident to E! News. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license,” the rep revealed last week. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.” And she clearly did, as she shared several photos from her gals’ trip via Instagram, including a photo of her massive new thigh tattoo on Jul. 14. It remains unclear whether or not the new ink is faux or permanent.

Shortly after the outlet confirmed the arrest, Gigi took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos from her vacation. The fashionista was clearly unbothered and used a Taylor Swift lyric as the caption to prove how unphased she was. “All’s well that ends well,” she captioned the post, along with a sunset emoji. Many of her 78.8 million followers took to the comments to react to her post. “Looks like heaven!!!!”, one admirer gushed, while another joked, “She winning the idgaf war lmao.”