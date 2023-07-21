Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out Shirtless On Yacht In St Tropez After Reigniting Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors: Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio hung out on a yacht in nothing but a pair of swim trunks as he hung out with bikini-clad beauties and pal Tobey Maguire!

Image Credit: Splash/MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio is living his best life on a yacht! In a pic you can see below, the Titanic hunk, 48, kicked it on a yacht while vacationing in Saint Tropez in the French Riviera on Thursday, July 21. The Revenant star went shirt free on the luxury vessel, rocking only a pair of blue swim trunks, a medallion, and an additional gold chain. Leo appeared fit and sun kissed, his famous brownish-blonde locks wet and tousled from a dip in the water.

Leonardo was seen on a luxury yacht in the French Riviera on July 20, 2023. (Splash/MEGA )

Elsewhere on the boat, his Great Gatsby co-star Tobey Maguire rocked a black ball cap and a pair of stylish shades, a gray towel wrapped around his shoulders. The Spider-Man actor matched Leo’s vibe in a pair of his own dark-colored swim trunks. A party appeared to be in full swing on the boat, as it was filled with a bevy of beauties having a great time in bikinis.

Though Leo is clearly fond of partying on boats with beautiful women, the summer pics just after Leo reignited rumors of a romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Leo and the blonde bombshell, 28, first touched off speculation in September of 2022, when they were seen hanging out during New York Fashion Week.

After the frenzy died down, however, they were again spotted together at a private party in the Hamptons ahead of the fourth of July. A Page Six source told the outlet that the mom of one appeared to be “thrilled.” “Leo and Gigi were talking to each other,” the source divulged.  “She seemed thrilled. Everyone thought they were together [as a couple].”

The insider continued, stating that a “vibe” was there, though they refrained from any PDA. “The way they were talking to each other,” they recalled. “You could feel the energy.” The late night visit reportedly started with Leo’s arrival at 12:30 and ended with him leaving at 2:00 AM.  Gigi was at the bash for friend Leah McCarthy’s birthday, according to the July 3 report. 

