Damar Hamlin Cheered On By Fans As He Returns To Football Training Camp 7 Months After Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is back! The Buffalo Bills safety, 25, made his return to the football field as he joined his team at training camp on Wednesday, July 26. The team shared a video of Damar walking out on the field wearing his jersey and tons of people cheered from the stands to welcome him back after he suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest in the middle of a game on January 2. “Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100-percent,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, per Entertainment Tonight. “We’ll go at his cadence.”

Damar also shared the video of him making his return and included that a t-shirt announcing his comeback was now available. In the caption, he wrote a lengthy post about how he was glad to get back on the field, thanking God for his recovery. “God you walked these steps before me, to meet me here & to tell me that everything will be just fine. My faith is stronger than any doubt, any panic or any fear,” he wrote. “When I’m down & feel defeated give me the strength to stand tall & keep pushing to carry out your mission. Cover me in all these moments God. Every breath I take is filled with your strength and your guidance.”

The NFL player continued and showed his gratitude for getting to be able to get to return to the game he loves. “It’s not easy, but I know it will all be worth it 1 day at a time. I know you got my back. This is a letter to you & you only,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

Damar collapsed on the field in the middle of a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. He went into cardiac arrest after a hit, and the game was called off. After his collapse, tons of fans, celebrities, and fellow athletes shared prayers and well-wishes for the NFL player. He was rushed to the ICU and doctors were able to save his life. He was transferred out of the Cincinnati hospital a week after the accident and discharged from a Buffalo hospital nine days after the accident.

After being released from the hospital, Damar made a series of public appearances, including at the Bills game against the Bengals on January 22. In February, he made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors along with the doctors who helped save his life, where he gave an emotional speech.