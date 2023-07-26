Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Tiny White Bikini From Her Swimwear Line: Photos

The model struck poses on a carpet as she rested her head on her hand, in the eye-catching sexy snapshots.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 26, 2023 8:40PM EDT
Emily Ratajkowski
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski sets temperatures soaring as she hits the beach in a tiny orange bikini. The 27-year-old stunner accentuates her golden tan in the swimsuit's plunging neckline and high-waisted strap bottoms. In February, the California native shocked her fans when she randomly announced she was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who joined her on the beach. They were only dating a few weeks before the wedding but she reportedly knew him 'for years'. Emily had split from boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid in January according to reports, and was first spotted with Sebastian in mid-February. 21 Jul 2018 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA255520_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Emily Ratajkowski, 32, looks incredible in her latest set of bikini photos! The gorgeous model posed while laying sideways on a carpet and resting her head under one hand as she rocked a white two-piece from her swimwear line, Inamorata, in the Instagram snaps. She had her long hair down and wore natural-looking makeup.

The bikini set she wore included a criss-cross strap back that retails for $95, and thong bottoms that retail for $85. “THE LUCiANA – back in stock NOW 🤍,” the caption for the post read. Comments were disabled for the photos, so fans didn’t get to compliment the look, but there were over 8,000 likes on it.

Before Emily wowed with her latest bikini look, she made headlines for taking to Instagram to share various photos of her with red hair. One of them showed her in a different white bikini than her recent one, as she relaxed outside on a lounge chair under the sun. She also added a black baseball cap and held up her phone as she appeared to take a photo.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily in a white bikini during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

being a redhead is…a mood,” Emily wrote alongside the photos. Her fans eagerly responded with kind words. One called her “perfect” while another said she looked “relaxed.” A third wrote, “These great summer vibes are so cute!” and a fourth exclaimed, “Wow! Beyond hot!”

Emily is known for often sharing epic photos of herself whenever she can. When she’s not getting attention for her own shared gems, she’s doing so for photographs taken of her during outings. Last week, she was photographed looking stylish in a black tank top and high-waisted denim shorts with a black belt as she took a troll in New York City, NY. She also wore white sneakers with the look, and had her hair down as she accessorized gold hoop earrings and sunglasses. A black and white tote bag was also over one of her shoulders and she appeared comfortable as she took in the summer weather.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad