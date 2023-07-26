Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Tiny White Bikini From Her Swimwear Line: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski, 32, looks incredible in her latest set of bikini photos! The gorgeous model posed while laying sideways on a carpet and resting her head under one hand as she rocked a white two-piece from her swimwear line, Inamorata, in the Instagram snaps. She had her long hair down and wore natural-looking makeup.

The bikini set she wore included a criss-cross strap back that retails for $95, and thong bottoms that retail for $85. “THE LUCiANA – back in stock NOW 🤍,” the caption for the post read. Comments were disabled for the photos, so fans didn’t get to compliment the look, but there were over 8,000 likes on it.

View Related Gallery Stars In Sexy White Swimsuits: Photos Of Karrueche Tran & More Eva Longoria takes the opportunity to take a walk with her son on the beach and take photos ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Jul 2019 Pictured: EVA LONGORIA WITH HER SON. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA462204_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Rio de Janeiro, BRA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 41-year-old model showed off her sensational looks in a white one-piece while enjoying some R&R in Rio de Janeiro with her friends. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Dilson Silva / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before Emily wowed with her latest bikini look, she made headlines for taking to Instagram to share various photos of her with red hair. One of them showed her in a different white bikini than her recent one, as she relaxed outside on a lounge chair under the sun. She also added a black baseball cap and held up her phone as she appeared to take a photo.

“being a redhead is…a mood,” Emily wrote alongside the photos. Her fans eagerly responded with kind words. One called her “perfect” while another said she looked “relaxed.” A third wrote, “These great summer vibes are so cute!” and a fourth exclaimed, “Wow! Beyond hot!”

Emily is known for often sharing epic photos of herself whenever she can. When she’s not getting attention for her own shared gems, she’s doing so for photographs taken of her during outings. Last week, she was photographed looking stylish in a black tank top and high-waisted denim shorts with a black belt as she took a troll in New York City, NY. She also wore white sneakers with the look, and had her hair down as she accessorized gold hoop earrings and sunglasses. A black and white tote bag was also over one of her shoulders and she appeared comfortable as she took in the summer weather.