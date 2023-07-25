Britney Spears Dances To Ex Justin Timberlake’s Music In A Yellow Tutu: Watch

In Britney Spears‘ Jul. 25 Instagram video, the 41-year-old danced along to JAY-Z‘s hit song “Holy Grail,” which notably features her ex, Justin Timberlake, 42. As many know, Brit and J.T. dated from 1999 until 2002. In the clip, the blonde beauty rocked a mini yellow cocktail dress that featured a plunging design on the front and a chic tutu on the bottom. She accessorized the look with brown leather pumps, several stacked bracelets, and a cocktail ring on her left hand.

“I put on my party dress !!!!!! My first yellow tutu !!!!”, she captioned the fun post. Brit changed her hairstyle throughout the video as she opted to wear her golden tresses down in messy beach waves and also tie them up in a messy bun. The “Mind Your Business” hitmaker was pictured continuously adjusting her top while someone off-camera covered the shot with their hand a couple of times. Britney had nothing but a huge smile on her face throughout the dancing clip.

Just moments prior, the mother-of-two also shared a video of herself dancing around her house in a red bikini. In that pose, the songstress also paired the swimsuit with the same brown leather pumps that she rocked with her yellow dress. Brit captioned the post by revealing that she has seemingly completed a book about fasting. “A week with my fasting book and things have turned around !!! I love sharing and telling the truth because if I said sorry we lied like my family does … I wouldn’t be able to touch the hearts of so many GOOD PEOPLE !!!”, she captioned the clip.

Both of her latest Instagram posts come on the heels of two exciting projects for Brit. Two weeks ago she announced that her memoir, The Woman In Me, is set to be released on Oct. 24. In a since-deleted video (which can be seen here), Britney opened up about her experience working on the book. “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon,” she began in the clip. “I worked my a** off for this book… I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it!” The starlet also added that she doesn’t mind if some people do not enjoy her book. “If you don’t like it… that’s fine too,” she quipped.

Most recently, the “Gimme More” artist released a new song titled “Mind Your Business” with her longtime pal Will.i.am, 48. This is her first song released following her conservatorship since last year’s “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John. The hot new summer track boasts lyrics that tell listeners to literally mind their business. “They follow me, follow me, follow me / Follow, follow me / Uptown, downtown / Everywhere I turn around / Hollywood, London / Snap, snap is the sound,” the chants in the song. This isn’t the first time that she has released a song about the struggles that come with fame, as she touched upon this topic in “Piece Of Me” and “My Prerogative.” Her conservatorship, which lasted 13 years, came to an end in Nov. 2021.