Tyler Baltierra Slams Fan Who Told Wife Catelynn Lowell To ‘Get On The Treadmill’ After His Fitness Photos

Soon after Tyler Baltierra, 31, shared photos of his latest fitness transformation on Jul. 23, it wasn’t long until the online haters took to the comments. After one hater criticized his wife, Catelynn Lowell, 31, the Teen Mom OG alum was quick to defend his leading lady. “@catelynnmtv girl get on that treadmill cuz if u think ur lifestyles will always sync ur sadly mistaken. One day he will look at u n will outgrow u. Your [sic] on 2 different paths, i hope u remember this message. WAKE UP n get healthier,” the body shamer wrote in the comments. Of course, Tyler wasn’t having it.

“Whoa hold up, absolutely NOT! She doesn’t need a damn treadmill for her body to be desirable to me or for our lives to be in ‘sync’, are you fr right now!?”, his lengthy clap back began. “That woman’s body has brought 4 of my beautiful children into this world! That body has been with me through everything! That body has fought through hell & back to be the woman & wife she is today! That body has held & nurtured my children! That body has even held me like a baby at times when I was at my breaking point.”

The 31-year-old TV personality continued to defend Catelynn, who he has been married to since 2015. “DON’T YOU DARE tell my wife what she needs to do with her body so I don’t ‘outgrow’ her,” Tyler added. “We don’t outgrow each other, we GROW WITH EACH OTHER, through every high & every low!” He also asked his followers to “leave” his wife “alone” and called for more “compassion” and “kindness” from others.

Tyler also took to his Instagram Story to call out the online hater and asked his fans to “unfollow” him if they agree with her. “If you share this woman’s opinion, please do me a favor & unfollow me. I have no room for this type of energy! All I’m doing is sharing my OWN INDIVIDUAL fitness journey & every time I share it, people have to share their unsolicited opinion about my wife & I’m sick of it!”, he captioned the screenshot of the interaction. “If you don’t support my wife, then you don’t support me & I don’t want you here!”

As previously mentioned, the online criticism toward the mother-of-four took place in the comments section of Tyler’s latest shirtless selfie. In the caption of the before-and-after photos, Tyler talked about his personal fitness journey. “PROGRESSION > PERFECTION 1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition,” his caption began. “I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work!#FitnessJourney #MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding.”

View Related Gallery 'Teen Mom' Relationships That Completely Imploded On TV: PICS Jenelle Evans heads to court in Wilmington, NC with boyfriend Nathan Griffith Pictured: Jenelle Evans,Nathan Griffith,Jenelle Evans Nathan Griffith Ref: SPL575912 250713 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights 'Teen Mom' stars Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley seen shopping for a ring at Kay Jewelers. Afterwards the pair go to Burlington Coat factory to shop for some clothes for an Oscar Party they are attending at the Cambria Suites in Anderson, IN. While shopping they pose for pictures with fans UK Rights Only Pictured: Ref: SPL4002095 280211 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Catelynn and her high school sweet heart first met in middle school, per PEOPLE, but did not get married until 2015. Their eldest daughter, Carly, 14, was ultimately put up for adoption when the parents were teenagers. They have since welcomed three more children together including: Novalee, 8, Vaeda , 4, and Rya, almost 2.