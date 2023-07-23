Tyler Baltierra Shows Off 1 Year Body Transformation With Before & After Photos: ‘Progression’

Tyler Baltierra, 31, gave his Instagram followers a peek at his inspiring body transformation after a year of hard work on July 23. The Teen Mom star shared two shirtless photos, including one from July 2022 and one from this month, and he clearly gained a lot of muscles in his upper body. He added a caption to the post that explained he still hasn’t reached his “goals” when it comes to his physique.

“PROGRESSION > PERFECTION,” he started the message. “1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work!” He ended the caption with emojis and hashtags that included, “😈💪🏻😤 #FitnessJourney #MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding.”

Once Tyler shared his progress photos, he received a lot of responses from followers who were inspired by his hard work. “A long way??? I think you’ve arrived!!!” one follower exclaimed, while another wrote, “Wow! Hard work does pay off. Good for you Tyler.” Others left flexing arm emojis and compliments about his new look.

Before Tyler, who’s been married to longtime love Catelynn Lowell since 2015, shared his latest set of before and after photos, he made headlines when he showed off his ripped figure back in Aug. 2022. He showed a before and after shirtless photo then too, and it wowed his followers. In the caption, he revealed he lost a whopping 24 lbs. and was still looking to get even more fit.

“I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!” Tyler said in the caption to his Instagram post. “I did decide to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before). I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol”.