Tiffany Haddish Says Common Broke Up With Her On The Phone After Not Inviting Her To His Birthday

Tiffany Haddish and Common broke up in 2021 after about a year of dating. At the time, multiple reports — and even Common himself — claimed their relationship mutually ended due to their conflicting and demanding schedules. Now, Tiffany, 43, is speaking out with a different story. “It wasn’t mutual,” she told The Washington Post during an interview published July 20. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

The Girls Trip actress explained that she knew something had changed within her relationship with Common, 50, after he failed to invite her to a string of events, including a party for his birthday (which falls in March) and a birthday bash for former President Barack Obama (his date of birth falls in August). Common ended their romantic relationship over the phone, according to Tiffany, who had nothing but good things to say about their romance in general. “(It was) the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” she recalled. “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

Common has not publicly addressed Tiffany’s claims, but as mentioned above, did speak out about their split in 2021. “We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I have been in … the communication, the respect. Just all around, man,” he told Hollywood Unlocked in Dec. 2021. “I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” the Academy Award winner added. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was just like, we weren’t feeding a relationship.”

“It was a mutual thing,” Common continued. “We came to an understanding that this is what’s going to be best. For us to still continue to love each other and be there for each other, is (for us) to not be in a romantic relationship because we won’t be able to get to that and I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

The multi-faceted artist also made sure to compliment Tiffany, calling her “one of the best people” he has ever met. “One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and wanna be in a relationship with her, grow with her,” he said with confidence.

Tiffany previously hinted that there was more to their breakup than what Common had revealed. “I was disappointed [by his comments],” she said during a Dec. 2021 episode of Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee. “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

Tiffany and Common sparked dating rumors in May 2020 after collaborating on Zoom Bumble dates together during quarantine. Tiffany confirmed their romance that summer.

Common revealed he is in a relationship in May (via Insider), but did not reveal who has stolen his heart. Tiffany is single as far as the public knows but revealed she recently had her eighth miscarriage during her conversation with The Washington Post. “I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’” she stated. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself (and) lick my wounds.”