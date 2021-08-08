Barack Obama Hits The Dance Floor In Floral Shirt At Star-Studded 60th Birthday Party — Pic

See Pics & Video

Barack Obama Hits The Dance Floor In Floral Shirt At Star-Studded 60th Birthday Party

President Barack Obama boogied on the dance floor at his epic 60th birthday party in a video posted by singer Erykah Badu.

Barack Obama turned 60 in style! The former President celebrated the massive milestone with a star-studded birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, Aug. 7, sporting a button down floral shirt as he hit the dance floor! Obama paired the top with a summer-ready pair of white pants and leather loafers, finishing the ensemble with a large brown beaded necklace. In one photo, Barack was all-smiles as he posed with 24-year-old musician H.E.R. — née Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson — and wife Michelle Obama.

The singer was later seen smiling and dancing with Barack at the star-studded party in a post made by singer Erykah Badu. The “Love Of My Life” singer also took to social media to share highlights from the bash, hilariously posting a selfie video of Obama showing off best best moves to a very loud rap song! The dad-of-two was totally relaxed as he let loose at the party, which was held at Obama’s sprawling 29-acre Massachusetts mansion under a massive outdoor tent.

Erykah and H.E.R. were amongst the many A-Listers who showed up to celebrate Obama’s 60th, where he was serenaded by Chrissy Teigen in a Marilyn Monroe-esque performance. The Cravings author, 35, stunned in a white dress, just like the iconic actress, as she sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” as she descended down a staircase.

Her husband John Legend was also in attendance (who commented “Fine AF,” on a photo of her in the white dress) along with celebs like Dwyane Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union, Bradley Cooper, and Don Cheadle. George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg were also reportedly in the room, alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Michelle took to Instagram to honor her husband’s sixth decade with a sweet post on Aug. 4, which was his actual birthday. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she captioned a photo of their family, including daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama!” she also wrote.

