‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Has 2-On-1 Date & Ends Up Sending Both Men Home

The dreaded two-on-one date returned during the July 24 episode of The Bachelorette. Although Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad didn’t have any previous beef this season, Charity Lawson still chose them to go on a date together during week 5 in New Orleans. A two-on-one date generally ends with one man getting a rose and the other being sent home, so there was a lot on the line for Tanner and Sean.

With hometowns just a week away, both guys were feeling the pressure. However, Sean was more vocally confident in his relationship with Charity than Tanner was. “I definitely don’t feel great right now,” Tanner admitted on the date. “Charity is building momentum with Sean.” After the daytime portion of the date, Charity still didn’t have the clarity she needed, and she wanted to delve further with both Tanner and Sean at dinner.

Charity had one-on-one conversations with both men at dinner. Tanner was able to open up to her in a way that he hadn’t before, and Sean continued to build his connection. By the end of the evening, Charity was still torn, and decided to keep both men around. “I feel like the best decision for me in this moment is to not hand out a rose tonight,” she admitted. “I’m grateful for both of you and I hope with the remainder of our time here, we will get exactly what we are all looking for.”

Tanner was relieved, as this gave him the opportunity to spend more time with Charity. Sean, however, was upset, as he wanted Charity to be all-in on him like he was for her. “I could not be more clear in the words I used how confident I am in us, but now I’m questioning everything,” he said. “How can I be so sure about something and still have this girl be unsure about us?”

The next day, Sean was still feeling “insecure” about his relationship with Charity. Then, he found out that he and Tanner were going to be on another date. This time, it was a group date, with Aaron Bryant and Xavier Bonner, as well. Before going on the date, though, Sean wanted answers from Charity. “I’m seeing my wife, the mother of my children and all these things. But where do I stand in this?” he wondered. “Where does [she] see me? I just want the answer.”

So, Sean approached Charity in her hotel room to get the clarity that he needed. “My confidence in us has not wavered,” he assured her. “But I haven’t had a one-on-one and haven’t had the validation of getting a rose on my chest before a rose ceremony. So [on the 2-on-1] when you were holding up the rose and put it back down, I was sad. I was disappointed. It’s tough to see you put down that rose and not have it on my chest.”

Charity admitted that she didn’t want to do a “disservice” to herself or any of the men by handing out a rose prematurely, which is why she made that decision. However, Sean said that her inability to choose him was starting to give him doubts. He put his feelings all on the line. “I wanted to bring you home feeling incredibly good about where you stand in this,” he explained. “I need an answer. I just want to make sure you’re aware that the reason I’m here and feel so passionate about this is because I totally am in the process of falling in love with you. That’s why the rose meant so much.”

Unfortunately, Charity wasn’t on the same page, as she admitted that she had other connections that were stronger. Sean insisted that they just needed more one-on-one time together, and he was certain that they’d get to that same place. It was too late, though. “I can go on and on all night about everything that you are, but as of right now, and what this is and where I’m at and what you want from me, I can’t give that to you,” she said. “I’m very fearful of not being able to get there. I don’t think I can. I know that’s not what you want to hear but that’s what it is. I really am so sorry.”

With that, Sean was eliminated. Tanner, Aaron and Xavier went on the group date, and Charity gave Aaron the rose. She was still torn about what to do about the remaining two men, but at the end of the night, she decided to eliminate Tanner, as well, and gave Xavier the final rose.