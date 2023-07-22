Selena Gomez Is ‘Grateful’ As She Blows Out Candles On 31st Birthday: Photos

Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with a cake and a post on Instagram! The newly minted 31 year old was glowing as she held an “S” shaped cake for her own initial adorned with gorgeous pink roses in a snap shared on Saturday, July 22. In the photo, Sel was blowing out candles as she seemingly made a wish while sitting on a bed. On trend with the Barbiecore movement, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress was in a pink t-shirt and hoop earrings, offset with bubble gum pink makeup. She also sported layered pearl necklaces.

She attached the photo to a lengthy caption about her birthday for her 424 million followers, expressing gratitude to her fans for their support. “I am thankful for so much in my life,” the Disney alum began, going on to mention her immensely successful makeup brand Rare Beauty. Through her company — which has gone viral for their liquid blush and liquid to matte lipsticks — Selena has also built the Rare Impact Fund to support those struggling with mental health.

“One of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people,” she then shared. Over the years, Selena has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness — also publicly sharing her own struggles in the public figure and through her on-again, off-again romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 29. Beyond setting up Rare Beauty to support the Rare Impact Fund, she also started the mental health platform Wondermind with Daniella Pierson and her mother Mandy Teefy in Feb. 2022.

“This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference,” she also said, adding a link. “I LOVE YOU ALL!” she signed off.