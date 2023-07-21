Prince George Is A Clone Of His Dad, Prince William, In New Portrait Ahead Of His 10th Birthday

In honor of Prince George‘s 10th birthday, The Royal Family released a new official portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son. He will celebrate his milestone birthday on Jul. 22 with his family, including younger brother Prince Louis, 5, and sister Princess Charlotte, 8. In the snapshot, which can be seen below, George was his dad’s mini-me in a checkered blue shirt and dark green trousers. The preteen added a pair of brown suede shoes to complete his look.

The official portrait was released on Jul. 21, however, it was taken “earlier this month,” per ABC News. The outlet also reported that William and his wife have plans to celebrate “privately” this weekend. Given that he is one year older and approaching his teen years, George is set to embrace his “unique future role,” the outlet’s News Royal contributor said.

Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince George ahead of his tenth birthday. The photograph was taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington.

“George does have a very unique future role,” Victoria Murphy told ABC News of the birthday boy’s future. “It’s a different future role to the role that his siblings will have, and there will be times when we see that evidenced in the nature of the public appearances that he makes, perhaps in the future.” The News Royal contributor also added that the 41-year-old parents are “gradually introducing him, as he’s ready, to the public role that he will one day have.”

Soon after George’s new portrait landed online, many of the Royal Family’s admirers took to social media to gush over the photo. “He is so handsome man, can’t hate,” one admirer joked, while another quipped, “Happy birthday handsome Prince George.” In a separate tweet, one fan couldn’t help but gush over George’s style. “George looks very stylish, I love this photo!!! #PrinceGeorge10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” they wrote.

Just last week, the mother-of-three and William took all of their children to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, England, on Jul. 14. During the outing, George nearly twinned with his dad in matching brown suede shoes. He paired the shoes with a blue polo shirt and green jeans. Meanwhile, his dad rocked a blue suit with a light-blue button up shirt. Kate looked chic in a cream-colored blazer and blue slacks. Her daughter opted for a striped black-and-white dress, while their five-year-old son opted for an all-blue outfit. Louis rocked a blue sweater with shorts and a white collared shirt underneath.