Kim Kardashian Slays Crop Top & Thong Bikini While Doing Cartwheels On The Beach: Photos

Kim Kardashian can still do cartwheels! The SKIMS founder, 42, proved it when he hit the beach recently. In sexy photos you can view below, the Kardashians star rocked a white crop top and tiny black thong bikini bottoms as she showed, photo, by photo, that she can indeed still perform the beloved schoolyard trick. In the end, she landed (of course) on both feet as she always does, her long dark locks blowing in the wind. Kim appeared to be visiting a tropical locale for a much-needed beach vacation, as clusters of palm trees could be seen in the background. She captioned the whimsical July 20 Instagram post with three cartwheel emojis.

An army of her 362 million fans on the platform were sent into a frenzy by the photos, and they took to her comments thread to react. “I haven’t done a cartwheel since I was nine,” marveled a follower, while another quipped, “What a unique thirst trap…” Others were unfortunately less impressed. “Hell I can do that and I’m 67 what’s the big deal,” wondered a third.

Kim’s fantastic physique doesn’t come without hard work and dedication, however. The mom of four admitted last year that a plant-based diet and regular workouts have played a big part in her flawless appearance. “My 40s are about being Team Me,” she told Vogue in March of 2022. “I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down.”

And back in 2020, she confessed to being inspired by her sister Khloe Kardashian, following the birth of Kim’s son Saint in 2015. “I saw her naked two days ago changing…and I was, ‘Oh my God. You are my body icon.’ She’s never been more on fire,” Kim told PEOPLE at the time.

She also admitted that dieting was also important to her weight loss journey. “I think dieting is so important to weight loss, whereas, I didn’t really ever think that before,” she told the outlet. “I thought, ‘Oh, I can work out, I can just eat whatever I want.’ But you have to work out all the time.”