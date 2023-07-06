Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Reunite In Black String Bikinis For Sizzling SKIMS Swimwear Ad

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy are the latest stars to model Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS products! The two former Singled Out hosts were featured showing off the new swimwear line in a campaign that was released on Thursday, July 6. Both of the 90s beauties looked stunning as they modeled the different products, just in time for summer.

Carmen, 51, and Jenny, 50, sported matching bathing suits in two of the photos. They sported skin-colored bikinis as they each held red garden hoses and sprayed each other, posing side-by-side. Each of their blonde hair flowed for the amazing photoshoot. They completed the first look with white high heels. In another set, they rocked black string bikinis, as they cleaned off a vintage red sports car. They held hoses, while surrounded by buckets of foamy water.

In the last two photos, each woman dressed slightly differently, as they embraced some of their musical roots. Posing with guitars for individual photos, the women brought a little rock and roll style to the shoot. Carmen rocked a black one-piece bathing suit, as she held a red Stratocaster-style guitar in a solo shot. In a similar photo, Jenny wore a gray zip-up one-piece and held a jaguar-style

Carmen and Jenny both also shared videos of them showing off the new SKIMS swimwear on their Instagrams. The clip featured both of them dancing and cleaning the car with soapy sponges. “It’s a wet hot summer in @SKIMS” they both wrote and encouraged fans to “swim with me.”

The bathing suits that the 90s bombshells modeled are available to order online from Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS, including a few designs in colors that they didn’t show, including electric blue, bright green, and a faux leather style.