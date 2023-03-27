Kim Kardashian Models Tiny Pink Thong Bikini For Cheeky Pics On The Beach

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked gorgeous on a beach on Friday as she rocked a hot pink thong bikini. The SKIMS creator was posing for a swimsuit photoshoot in the Malibu, CA location and walked on the sand as her long hair blew in the breeze. She also showed off flattering makeup that included pink lipstick that went perfectly with her two-piece choice.

The beauty struck various poses during the photoshoot, including some sitting down on the sand, and was surrounded by a large group of people who made sure to keep her warm with a coat during breaks. Her fit figure was on full display and she went for a sexy look by keeping the zipper on her bikini top halfway down.

Kim’s latest photoshoot comes just a few days after she took to Instagram to share memorable photos of her and her sister Khloe Kardashian happily posing for photos during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They both wore casual but stylish swimsuits, including a dark brown one-piece for Khloe, and a black bikini for Kim, in the photos. “Kiki and Koko take Cabo,” Kim captioned the post.

When Kim’s not confidently posing in swimsuits, she’s getting attention for showing up to her kids’ sports games in memorable outfits. This past weekend, she attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game while wearing a black short-sleeved fitted top and black and white sweatpants. She had her hair down and topped off her look with black shoes.

Last week, Kim also wowed in a gray and black snakeskin jumpsuit when she attended the SZA concert with her sister Kylie Jenner. She paired the outfit with a long black coat and gray boots as she was photographed walking outside the venue. She also wore sunglasses and had her hair down. Kylie followed suit in her own eye-catching outfit, which included a baggy white three-quarter sleeve T-shirt and gray leather pants.