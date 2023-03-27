Kim Kardashian Models Tiny Pink Thong Bikini For Cheeky Pics On The Beach

Kim Kardashian was taking part in a swimsuit photoshoot in Malibu, CA when she rocked the fashionable two-piece.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 27, 2023 8:37PM EDT
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked gorgeous on a beach on Friday as she rocked a hot pink thong bikini. The SKIMS creator was posing for a swimsuit photoshoot in the Malibu, CA location and walked on the sand as her long hair blew in the breeze. She also showed off flattering makeup that included pink lipstick that went perfectly with her two-piece choice.

The beauty struck various poses during the photoshoot, including some sitting down on the sand, and was surrounded by a large group of people who made sure to keep her warm with a coat during breaks. Her fit figure was on full display and she went for a sexy look by keeping the zipper on her bikini top halfway down.

Kim Kardashian
Kim in another bikini during a previous beach outing. (BACKGRID)

Kim’s latest photoshoot comes just a few days after she took to Instagram to share memorable photos of her and her sister Khloe Kardashian happily posing for photos during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They both wore casual but stylish swimsuits, including a dark brown one-piece for Khloe, and a black bikini for Kim, in the photos. “Kiki and Koko take Cabo,” Kim captioned the post.

When Kim’s not confidently posing in swimsuits, she’s getting attention for showing up to her kids’ sports games in memorable outfits. This past weekend, she attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game while wearing a black short-sleeved fitted top and black and white sweatpants. She had her hair down and topped off her look with black shoes.

Kim Kardashian
Another epic photo of Kim in a bikini. (BACKGRID)

Last week, Kim also wowed in a gray and black snakeskin jumpsuit when she attended the SZA concert with her sister Kylie Jenner. She paired the outfit with a long black coat and gray boots as she was photographed walking outside the venue. She also wore sunglasses and had her hair down. Kylie followed suit in her own eye-catching outfit, which included a baggy white three-quarter sleeve T-shirt and gray leather pants.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad