Kim Kardashian Hugs Daughter North, 9, Outside Of Her Basketball Game: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked like such a doting mom during her latest outing at her daughter North West‘s basketball game. The SKIMS creator sweetly embraced the nine-year-old as they stood outside near some vehicles. She had her long dark hair down and wore a short-sleeved black shirt, black, white and blue graphic wide leg pants, and black shoes.

North also wore black, but it was her basketball uniform. It included a jersey, shorts, and tights, and she paired it with black and white sneakers. She also had her long hair pulled back into a low ponytail. The mother and daughter were joined by pals as they made their way in the building where North was about to play the game with her teammates.

Kim and North’s latest sports outing comes after Kim and her son Saint, 7, made headlines for being spotted at a soccer game in Paris, France. They dressed in casual yet cool outfits, including a black leather jacket for Kim and a gray and black Qatar Airways jersey for Saint. They looked as happy as could be while cheering on teams from Ligue 1, a French professional football league.

When Kim’s not getting attention for spending time with her kids, who also include Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, she’s getting it for outings with her siblings. She attended the SZA concert with her little sister Kylie Jenner just a few days ago and again, looked incredible. She wore a gray and black flattering snakeskin jumpsuit under a long black coat and gray boots. She topped off the look with sunglasses and was photographed walking in a parking lot at the event.

Kim also made headlines with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian when she took to Instagram to share several photos of them posing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while wearing stylish swimsuits. Hers was a classic black bikini while Khloe’s was a brown one-piece. “Kiki and Koko take Cabo,” Kim captioned the post.