‘White Lotus’ Star Alexandra Daddario Rocks Pink Dior Bikini While Lounging By Beverly Hills Hotel Pool: Photos

Alexandra Daddario turned up the heat on her summer vacation with a bikini-filled pool day at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel. The White Lotus star took to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 19 to share a few sizzlings snaps of herself enjoying the spoils of the Dior cabana, which included a stunning pink tw0-piece swimsuit. Showing off her jaw-dropping physique in the teeny bikini, Alexandra captioned the carousel, “day at the pool 🏊 🏨 ❤️@dior cabana at @bevhillshotel @diorbeauty.”

The first snap had the gorgeous star in all her modeling glory, as she posed like a pro in the floral bikini and matching bucket hat. Another shot featured her adorable pooch getting a little rest and relaxation at the iconic hotel in the tony town of Los Angeles. After sharing a few more photos of her friends lounging poolside, Alexandra put a cherry on top with a sassy mirror selfie.

While her model good looks and incredible Hollywood resume might make one think Alexandra had it on lock when dating, she revealed that that was not the case back in 2017. “I date, but I’m really nervous around boys. I get very tentative,” Alexandra told Women’s Health Magazine, adding, “I’ve gone on yoga dates with guys, which I love. They might get grossed out by me because I sweat so much, but that’s how you know if they’re a keeper.”

She must not have been too nervous around film producer Andrew Form, however, as he popped the question to the actress in December 2021. The two have had an extremely fast-paced relationship as they only confirmed it earlier that year in May 2021. At the time, the Baywatch star posted a black and white photo of the couple kissing alongside the caption, “I love you… ‘and even that is an understatement.’ ”

While Alexandra has never been married before, Andrew had previously wed Jordana Brewster. The Fast & Furious actress was married to Andrew, a producer for films like A Quiet Place and The Purge, from 2007 until mid-2020, when she filed for divorce. The exes have two children together: sons Rowan Brewster-Form, 5, and Julian Form-Brewster, 8.