Jennifer Lawrence’s Adorable Son Is All Smiles Out With His Mom & Dad Cooke Maroney: Photo

Jennifer Lawrence is a glowing mama, and her baby boy Cy, 1, is equally as happy! In new photos you can see below, the tot beamed alongside his famous mom and his dad Cooke Maroney while out and about in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 19! The No Hard Feelings actress looked perfectly outfitted for summer in a white tank mini dress and white bucket hat, wearing her brunette hair long. She accessorized with a simple white necklace and a pair of brown sandals, beating the heat wave with the breezy outfit. By her side walked hubby Cooke, holding her darling little boy. Cooke rocked a functional white tee shirt and blue shorts with sneakers, and Cy matched his vibe in olive green shorts, a short sleeved shirt, and a pair of matching Nike sneakers.

While Jennifer keeps her family life private, she has opened up about the experience of becoming a mother. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” the Oscar winner told Vogue in an October 2022 interview “Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad.”

Jennifer admitted she’d been confused when she didn’t know exactly what to feel after his birth in February of 2022. “Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest,” she explained. “Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving … I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keep saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”

She then explained how her love for her little boy had only grown since his birth. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she said in part. “I include my husband in that … The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.”