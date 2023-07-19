Jennifer Lawrence’s Adorable Son Is All Smiles Out With His Mom & Dad Cooke Maroney: Photo

The 'Silver Linings Playbook' beauty took her darling boy out for a sunshine-filled outing in Beverly Hills!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 19, 2023 11:45PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence and family
View gallery
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Superstar Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning in the summer heat while out with her family. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney, BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence, 32, and husband Cooke Maroney, 38, are seen exiting Baltaire restaurant after having a low-key romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. The two spent almost 2 hours inside the high end establishment as they enjoyed each others company. The 32-year-old actress is wearing a white skirt, black knee high boots, a black sweater and a long black coat for warmth. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence is a glowing mama, and her baby boy Cy, 1, is equally as happy! In new photos you can see below, the tot beamed alongside his famous mom and his dad Cooke Maroney while out and about in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 19! The No Hard Feelings actress looked perfectly outfitted for summer in a white tank mini dress and white bucket hat, wearing her brunette hair long. She accessorized with a simple white necklace and a pair of brown sandals, beating the heat wave with the breezy outfit. By her side walked hubby Cooke, holding her darling little boy. Cooke rocked a functional white tee shirt and blue shorts with sneakers, and Cy matched his vibe in olive green shorts, a short sleeved shirt, and a pair of matching Nike sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cy, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer stepped out in Beverly Hills with her family on July 19, 2023. (BACKGRID)

While Jennifer keeps her family life private, she has opened up about the experience of becoming a mother. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” the Oscar winner told Vogue in an October 2022 interview “Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad.”

Jennifer admitted she’d been confused when she didn’t know exactly what to feel after his birth in February of 2022. “Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest,” she explained. “Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving … I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keep saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”

Jennifer Lawrence
BACKGRID

She then explained how her love for her little boy had only grown since his birth. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she said in part. “I include my husband in that … The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad