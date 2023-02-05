Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Bond With Baby Boy Cy, 11 Mos., In Los Angeles

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked like the happiest mother in the world during her latest family outing! The actress stepped out with her husband Cooke Maroney and their 11-month-old son Cy for a stroll in Los Angeles, CA. She flashed a big smile at the tot as the doting father held him in his arms.

The talented star wore a a white sweater, light blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap as her hair was down, during the outing. Cooke wore a light gray sweatshirt and dark gray pants, and little Cy wore a long-sleeved tan shirt under blue striped overalls. He also wore a brown jacket when it got chillier.

The family of three played around in a playground and at one point, Jennifer and held the baby boy in her lap as she went down a slide. Cooke stood to the side and admired his wife and son as they bonded in the park. It was a memorable moment to capture, since Jennifer is normally pretty private about her personal life.

Jennifer gave birth to Cy back in Feb. 2022, so he’ll be turning one later this month. She was also seen spending time with him on her own at a park in late Dec., but has been tightlipped about the bundle of joy ever since his arrival. The protective mother didn’t announce his name and gender until seven months after he was born, when she talked about motherhood in an interview with Vogue.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” she told the outlet. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she added. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’.