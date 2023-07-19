Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Reveal They’ve Been To Nude Beaches: ‘It Was Embarrassing’

Jenna Bush Hager has never been known for holding back when it comes to hilarious, TMI info. And on the Wednesday, July 19 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, she admitted she’d had a nude beach experience in Spain at the age of 18. The topic arose as the famed co-hosts were mulling the current viability of Speedos. “Some would argue it never went away, because if you go to the beaches of Europe, which I haven’t been in awhile…” Jenna remarked of the tiny swimsuit’s ostensible “comeback.” “Speedos or no Speedos, there are a lot of nude beaches in Europe,” she continued.

Co-host Hoda Kotb then revealed she’d had an experience of her own. “I still remember, my brother and I were young, we just traveled together after school,” she recalled. “And it was just the two of us. Our parents were super strict, we couldn’t go out after 9 p.m., but they let us go overseas together. Because I think for them the world was small because they were from Egypt. But we walked upon a little beach and we were shocked,” the mom of two continued. “It was embarrassing. First of all, you’re with your brother and you want to die right there. We were like, ‘What’s going on?’ We just couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

“Oh my god, would you ever?” Hoda then asked, with Jenna confirming that yes, she would. “I’ll just say, bring extra sunscreen if you’re going,” Jenna, 41, quipped. “At the time, it feels fun and free. But wear extra protection. Sunscreen, that is — because the sun hits in parts you’ll never see.”

Hoda joked that perhaps Jenna, who went to the nude beach with friends, was the “ringleader” of the risqué excursion. “Well, usually you’re the ringleader,” Hoda observed. “You’re the one, like, ‘Come on, you guys, let’s do it, you only live once.'” Jenna replied that this time, “we all decided to go for the day.”