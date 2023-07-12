Jenna Bush Hager Unknowingly Wiped Bird Poop Across Her Face: My Kids Were ‘Crying’

Oops! Jenna Bush Hager revealed a super embarrassing accident she had over the weekend as she celebrated the Fourth of July with her husband, Henry Hager‘s, family. Speaking to her co-host, Hoda Kotb, on the Monday, July 10 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the news reporter, 41, confessed that she accidentally got bird feces on her face. “I had this experience two days ago where we jumped into the ocean. We swam to the dock. We’re sitting there and laughing hysterically,” she recalled before laughing herself. “Then I don’t know, I put my hand down. I bring it up to wipe the water [off my face] and there is bird poop all over.”

Hoda and Jenna share fun family photos from their Fourth of July vacations! pic.twitter.com/PruBs1ps9U — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 10, 2023

She went on to say she “accidentally cussed” because she was so shocked, causing her kids to cry from laughing so hard. “I was gagging. It was a whole thing,” Jenna added. Jenna shares three kids with Henry: daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3.

Despite the unpleasant experience, Jenna said she had a wonderful Fourth of July weekend with her family. “I hung with everybody … Henry’s mom, my kids. We did some swimming in the ocean,” she smiled. “It was really fun.”

Jenna has been enjoying a myriad of special outings with her family as of late. In May, they got to attend Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, and Jenna shared a slideshow of pictures alongside a caption that raved about the experience. “ONE for the ERAS! TS [love] forever,” she wrote. “So fun being a family of Swifties!” At the beginning of April, she shared snapshots from the month of March that showed her family on a boat and soaking up the sun at a tropical resort.

Jenna opened up about her kiddos in March. “They love to read,” she told PEOPLE while celebrating the fourth anniversary of her Read With Jenna book club. “I feel like when you’re modeling things like that, that’s what they do. So, my kids are loving to read. They are constantly hanging together, playing.”