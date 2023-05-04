Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Embarrassing Talk With Mom Laura On Her Wedding Night

Even celebrity moms make their kids turn red! During the May 4 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, 41, opened up about the embarrassing moment she had with her mom, Laura Bush, 76, on the eve of her wedding to Henry Chase Hager, 44. “I try not to. But I’ve been married to one person for a long time, so I don’t kiss and tell about that relationship,” she said to co-host, Hoda Kotb, 58.

Jenna then spilled the tea when the team displayed a photo of her and Henry from their wedding night. “Oh, thank you for putting up my wedding photo. That was the night it all happened, y’all! Just kidding,” she said with a laugh. Later, the 41-year-old revealed that her mother came into her room that night and asked her to change the bedding. “My sister [Barbara Bush] and I spent the night the night before [my husband and I] got married, and my mom came in [singing], ‘You’re getting married! Let’s go change the sheets!'”, Jenna said.

After former President George W. Bush‘s wife asked the ladies to change the sheets, Jenna’s sister was disgusted at her mom’s request. “And Barbara goes, ‘Eww gross, mom! This isn’t The Other Boleyn Girl!’”, the mother-of-three quipped in reference to the film about King Henry VIII falling for two sisters. “I won’t even say what she said after that.”

Laura’s daughter and Henry got married over 14 years ago in 2008 and have since welcomed three adorable kiddos. Their sweet family includes their daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and a son named, Hal, 3. Most recently, Jenna’s daughter, Mila, made a cameo on the hit talk show and revealed that her mom doesn’t wear underwear. After the the sweet 10-year-old told Hoda that her mother “peed herself” laughing one time, she also added that she “never wears underwear.” After Jenna was horrified, Mila continued to make her mom blush (watch here). “She’s not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”, Hoda then began singing, “we love you Mila oh yes we do.”

The Sisters First co-author recently took to Instagram on Apr. 13 to wish her eldest child a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to this dream girl who bursted into this world (early and eager!),” her sweet caption of the carousel of photos began. “10-years-ago in front of my friends at my baby shower. Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest! We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama.”