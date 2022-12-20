Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughter, 9, Goes Live On ‘Today’ & Confirms Mom ‘Never Wears Underwear’

Kids really say the funniest things! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, blushed when her daughter, Mila, 9, visited her at work on the set of Today With Hoda & Jenna and confirmed that the TV personality opts out of underwear on a regular basis. After telling Hoda Kotb that Jenna “peed herself” laughing one time, the 58-year-old then asked Mila to reveal another secret about her mom. “She never wears underwear,” the pre-teen dished. “She’s not wearing it right now! I saw her change!” Hoda then began singing, “we love you Mila oh yes we do.”

Jenna, who is the daughter of former President George W. Bush, laughed at her eldest daughter’s comments but quickly rushed her off the stage. “Goodbye! Bye love you,” the mom-of-three said while little Mila ran off the set. The 41-year-old then told her co-host, “I said no more!” The Where We Belong author told Jenna how much her mini-me reminds her of the blonde beauty. “You and her are very similar because you both just are who you are,” Hoda said. Of course, Jenna clapped back and told her friend that Mila reminds her of Hoda because she too will “drop a bomb here or there.”

Many people took to the comments section of the show’s YouTube video of the hilarious moment to gush over Mila. “Mila is the best! She is sooo funny and looks and acts so much like Jenna. Looove this so much!”, one admirer wrote, while another added, “Hysterical This is why i watch you guys!!” A third fan even noted that the nine-year-old looks like her grandparents, George and Laura Bush. “Mila looks like a mix of her Grandparents. So cute.”

This isn’t that much of a surprise for fans who regularly watch the show, as Jenna previously revealed on Nov. 16 that she doesn’t wear underwear. “I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” she said. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” Even though she defended her choice, she was a bit embarrassed that Hoda brought it up on air. “You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here!” Jenna joked. “I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”

Later, on Nov. 29, Jenna revealed that she didn’t wear underwear when she had dinner with King Charles III. When Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked her if she wore panties that evening, Jenna shook her head. “It was a beautiful tight dress. It would’ve shown!”, she dished to the Bravo personality.

The now-viral TV moment with Mila and her mom comes nearly two months after the Sisters First co-author took to Instagram to reveal that she took her kids to The White House with Laura on Sept. 25. “A magical night we will never forget!”, Jenna captioned the sweet photos. In the carousel of images, Jenna’s husband, Henry Chase Hager, 44, smiled and held his daughter’s hand. Jenna and Henry have been married since 2008 and they share three kids: Mila, Poppy, 7, and son, Hal, 3.