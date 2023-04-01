Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Nude SKIMS One Piece For Beach Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian laid on the sand in Malibu, CA as she confidently posed for cameras, in new behind-the-scenes photos.

April 1, 2023 4:07PM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked like a summer dream, in her latest set of photos. The reality star rocked a nude zip-up one-piece swimsuit from her SKIMS line as she flaunted various poses during a photoshoot on a Malibu, CA beach this week. She had her long hair down and during breaks, she kept warm under a long black robe.

It’s not clear what Kim’s photoshoot was for, but it was most likely for a new SKIMS collection, since she’s known for often shooting different campaigns for the popular shapewear. Last week, she was also spotted posing for a beach photoshoot while wearing a sexy pink two-piece, and looked just as incredible.

Kim in a bikini during a previous beach outing. (BACKGRID)

When Kim’s not busy with eye-catching photoshoots for swimsuits, she’s spending time with her kids. The doting mom often attends her brood’s sporting games, including her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball games. She’s been seen rocking casual and comfortable outfits, like a crop top and sweatpants, during the outings and still manages to look epic.

In addition to her fashion, Kim has gotten attention for her fitness videos. She recently shared one that included the song “You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift playing in the background. The track was surprising since Kim and her ex Kanye West are known for having a past feud with Taylor, but it seems that’s all water under the bridge now. The fit beauty lifted weights, in the clip, and looked toned in a black workout outfit.

Kim splashing in the water. (BACKGRID)

Kim is known for having a strict fitness routine that includes morning workouts. In addition to weights, she’ll use resistance bands and exercise machines for various parts of the body. Last month, she took part in an intense session and shared photos from the moment. “Crazy workout even when I was tired and didn’t feel like it I got up and pushed myself and ended having one of my strongest workouts!” she captioned one of the snapshots.

