Danica Patrick Rocks String Bikini While Sailing On Boat In Spain: Photos

Nothing says summer like bikinis and boats! Danica Patrick, 41, showed off her chic black bikini via Instagram on Jul. 18. The NASCAR alum enjoyed a trip in Spain and rocked a tiny string swimsuit while on a boat with friends. Danica paired her swimsuit with black sunglasses and several stacked necklaces. In the first slide of her post, the 41-year-old held up a wine glass and put her lower back tattoo on full display as she sat on the bow of the boat.

Later, in the second slide, Danica posed alongside her friend, Naada Mas, who looked chic in a colorful bikini. The two ladies smiled big for the selfie, which was also taken on the boat. Naada and her pal notably shared a sweet embrace in the third slide, as the boat seemingly stopped in the middle of the ocean. Other photos pictured the Pretty Intense Podcast host tanning on the back of the boat as they drifted through the blue waters.

Near the end of the post, the brunette beauty added a video of herself leaping head-first into the nearly transparent water. For her diving moment, Danica switched up her look a bit and opted to style her tresses in two chic side braids. She also channeled her inner Barbie in the last two slides, as she added two photos of her in a sexy pink cocktail dress. Danica rocked the same necklaces with her mini dress as she did on the boat, however, she added gold hoop earrings to her dressed-up look.

Soon after the Danica–Crossing the Line author shared the vacation photos with her 926K followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing Danica in Spain. “Still the hottest woman alive! NASCAR FOREVER,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Classy and elegant as always thanks for sharing.” Some of her followers couldn’t help but comment on her tattoo. “You look healthy and happy. No tattoos please,” they wrote. Meanwhile, a fan quickly clapped back at the online hater. “lol you really wrote that comment like she gives a f***,” they penned.

Danica’s other recent bikini post was shared via Instagram on Jul. 10. While she enjoyed a boat ride in a grotto in Capri, Italy, she rocked an animal print bikini that was blue and white. The IndyCar alum made sure to wear her stacked necklaces for this occasion as well, in addition to stacked bracelets. “Capri as well… in the blue grotto,” she captioned the post, along with blue and white heart emojis. Her followers were once again enamored with her bikini photos. “Danica, you look GREAT! SHEESH!”, one admirer wrote, while another swooned and added, “Wow what beauty!! and the blue water too.”