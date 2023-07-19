Ariana Grande’s Ex Dalton Gomez Reportedly ‘Devastated’ By Split, Wants To ‘Win Her Back’

The estranged spouse, who married the singer in 2021, didn't want a separation and is still holding out hope for a reconciliation, according to an insider.

Dalton Gomez, 30, is “devastated” about his split from Ariana Grande, 27, after two years of marriage, according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly. “Dalton has been devastated by it,” the insider said. “A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

Ariana and Dalton’s split was reported by TMZ on July 17. The outlet said that the couple, who married in May 2021, tried to work things out a few months ago, but “failed” at doing so, which led to their separation. The “Love Me Harder” crooner first sparked breakup rumors when she attended the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England last weekend without Dalton. She was also not wearing her wedding ring as she cheered for the players from her seat, which was located right next to Andrew Garfield‘s seat.

Shortly after news of the split made headlines, it was also reported that Dalton actually flew out to London, where Ariana has been living while filming the  two-part Wicked movie, in Jan., in a last attempt to save their marriage. A Page Six report published July 17 claimed that despite the visit, the attempt “it didn’t work out.” The outlet also said that they “came to the decision together” to divorce.

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” a source said. They also added that they have stayed “really good friends throughout the entire process” and “their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Another report claims that Dalton, who is a Los Angeles-based realtor, has actually been “dating” other people for “over the last few months” after they separated at the beginning of 2023. The insider also said that his decision to romantically move on “was fine with Ariana.” The former lovebirds have been very private about their love story since they started dating around 2020, so it’s no surprise that they have yet to publicly confirm a split and/or plans to divorce.

