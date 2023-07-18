Mandy Moore Says She Earns Literal Pennies From ‘This Is Us’ Streaming Residual Checks

Many actors were on the picket lines in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike on Jul. 18, including This Is Us alum Mandy Moore, 39. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the brunette beauty revealed that she has received “pennies” on her streaming residual checks for the series. “I was talking with my business manager who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies,” Mandy explained to the outlet.

At one point, the A Walk To Remember star said she received “very tiny, like 81-cent checks.” During the conversation, which took place outside Disney Studios in Burbank, Mandy explained the importance of the streaming residuals matter. “The residual issue is a huge issue,” she said. “We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another … but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”

The 39-year-old starred in the hit series as the matriarch of the fictional Pearson family for six seasons. This Is Us premiered in 2016 and aired its final episode on May 24, 2022. She was joined on the picket lines by Scandal alum Katie Lowes, 40. Katie claimed that she “hasn’t received anything substantial,” in streaming residuals from Disney’s streaming deals with Netflix and Hulu.



“If you are someone who has been fortunate enough in our positions to do 120-plus episodes of a successful show in previous years — 10, 15, 20 years ago — that re-airing would be the thing that could sustain you on years where I did this smaller project or I wanted to go do a play or you have kids and you have a family to provide for,” the 40-year-old explained. “And that just not a reality anymore. The entire model has changed.” As many know, the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced on Jul. 14 after the union said they did not reach a “fair” deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Mandy also took to Instagram on the first day of the strike to share a carousel of photos from the picket lines. Some of her former This Is Us co-stars were also there including Chrissy Metz, 42, and Jon Huertas, 53. “Day 1. Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract. #sagaftrastrike #wgastrong #unionstrong,” Mandy captioned the post with the actors. In addition to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has been ongoing since May 2.