Kody Brown Spotted At Daughter Gwendlyn’s Wedding In New Photo From One Of His Ex-Wives

Kody Brown, 54, was spotted stealthily hanging out in the background at his daughter Gwendlyn Brown ‘s wedding to Beatriz Queiroz! In the second Instagram photo of a collection shared by his ex-wife Christine Brown on July 17, the dad of 18 could be seen sitting casually in the background of a wedding dance photo, cuddling up with a baby (possibly one of his grandchildren) and feeding the infant with a bottle. The Sister Wives personality wore a dark, short sleeved shirt paired with khakis, and finished the look with brown loafers. Kody’s unmistakable long, curly hair gave him away as being present at the event.

In the foreground, daughter Gwendlyn was seen in her gorgeous white wedding dress dancing with Beatriz, who wore a white shirt with a black bowtie as they stared into each others’ eyes. Other pics in the eight-photo collection showed various family members of the massive clan having a great time at the outdoor celebration, held on July 16.

“Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!!” Christine, who attended the event with her fiancé David Woolley, captioned the post. She completed it with the hashtags, #everlastinglove, #married, #sheputaringonit, and #blessed.

Kody’s presence at the wedding wasn’t lost on fans, who took to the comments thread to call it out. “Glad to see Kody was there. It’s been so rough on the whole family. Hopefully healing is coming,” wrote a follower, while another commented, “Holy hell! I didn’t know Kody showed up! He got to see real love in Christine.” “I see Kody is there. I’m glad to see he attended,” remarked a third.

Gwendlyn’s wedding truly did seem to bring the famous family together. Christine and Kody, who share six children, famously split after 25 years together in 2021, with Christine leaving the polygamous family. She happily announced her engagement to David in April of 2023.