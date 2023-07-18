Kate Hudson Shares Beach Photos With All 3 Of Her Kids While Vacationing In Italy

Nothing says summer like a vacation in Italy! Kate Hudson, 44, has been enjoying some R&R in Sicily and brought all three of her kiddos along. She took to Instagram on Jul. 18 to share a carousel of photos from the family’s recent travels. “🇮🇹 #sicily,” she captioned the post, along with a sun and heart emoji. In the first slide, her sons, Ryder Robinson, 19, and Bingham Hawn, 12, enjoyed an ice-cold beverage as they took a break from swimming in the ocean.

Later, in the fourth slide of her post, Kate shared a photo of her two sons with her daughter, Rani, 5, and a family friend. As if things couldn’t get cuter, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star rocked a gold nameplate necklace on the third slide with all three of her kiddos’ names on it! The proud mother-of-three sipped on an ice-cold drink as her friend, Alexandra Trustman, suntanned behind her.

In the last slide of Kate’s post, her two sons were pictured bonding with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 37. The musician and her two kiddos stood on top of a cliff near the ocean and appeared to be preparing to leap off for a swim. Kate and Danny have been engaged since Sept. 2021, and they welcomed her only daughter in 2018. She notably shares her eldest son, Ryder, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Soon after she shared the photos with her 17.3 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing her family on vacation. “Bing is your twin,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “Why is Rani the cutest kid ever.” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but admire Kate’s makeup-free look. “No makeup and so beautiful,” they gushed. In a separate comment, one fan told Kate that they actually ran into her while she was on her trip, but that they didn’t want to disturb her. The Golden Globe winner made sure to respond to the fan and replied with a series of heart emojis.

The A-lister momma has spoken publicly about her kids many times and has even commented on what it is like to raise three children from three different fathers. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she told The Sunday Times in Nov. 2022. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.” Kate has only been married once, to Chris, from 2000 to 2007. It’s unclear when Danny and Kate plan to go from engaged to married.