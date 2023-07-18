Alessandra Ambrosio Lounges On A Boat In Red Hot Bikini: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Alessandra Ambrosio, it is that she’s always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did on her recent vacation to Turkey. The 42-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram rocking a tiny red bikini while suntanning on a yacht in the ocean.

Alessandra posted the photos with the caption, “My favorite kind of Monday,” as she posed on the gorgeous boat. In the photos, Alessandra rocked a triangle bikini top that showed off major cleavage and styled it with a pair of matching low-rise, side-tie bottoms that put her incredibly toned abs and legs on full display. The model had her black hair down and straight and she topped her look off with a pair of oversized square sunglasses and a burnt orange lip that matched her bikini.

Alessandra is always showing off her incredible figure in sexy bikinis and aside from this look, she recently rocked a metallic purple bikini while lounging in the pool. In the photos, Alessandra wore a shiny lavender triangle bikini top with matching side-tie, cheeky bottoms.

When Alessandra isn’t rocking a bikini, she’s usually dressed to the nines in outfits that are just as sexy and one of our favorites was at a recent Dolce & Gabbana event when she wore a skintight, nude Dolce & Gabbana Ruched Bodycon Dress. The sleeveless midi dress featured a metallic cone bra while the rest of the dress was fitted and ruched against her toned frame. She accessorized with a Kim x Dolce & Gabbana Small PVC Sicily Bag and a Dolce & Gabbana Crystal Mesh Choker with Cross.