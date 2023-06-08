Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Daughter’s Middle School Graduation: ‘Blink Of An Eye’

Alessandra Ambrosio, 42, officially has a child in high school. The model’s daughter, Anja Ambrosio Mazur, 14, graduated middle school on June 7. Alessandra took to Instagram to share video footage from her eldest child’s big day. “And in a blink of an eye…she’s in high school!!!!” Alessandra captioned the video. “Proud of u my baby girl!!”

In the video montage, Alessandra shared clips of Anja entering the graduation ceremony. She looked adorable in a white mini dress, with her hair perfectly styled in curls. Anja stood up from her seat as her name was announced in the ceremony, and Alessandra also showed off the program that parents were given upon arrival. At the end, Anja had a big smile on her face as she walked out of the tent and turned to celebrate with a friend.

Anja is Alessandra’s first child with her ex, Jamie Mazur, who she got engaged to in 2008. Anja was born that year, followed by the pair’s son, Noah, in 2012. Alessandra and Kevin split in 2018 after a ten year engagement. They never tied the knot.

Alessandra has not shielded her kids from her public lifestyle. In 2018, she even posed with them in a shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, and opened up about wanting them to pursue whatever career path they desire. “I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them,” she shared. “Right now, they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world and exploring.”

She also made it clear that her kids would always be her priority over work, and said that she makes sure that her work schedule is arranged around spending as much time with the children as possible. It’s unclear if Anja will follow in her famous mom’s modeling footsteps, but she’s already attended various Fashion Week events with Alessandra over the years. The future sure looks bright for this teenager!