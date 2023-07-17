Serena Williams Hilariously Reveals Daughter Olympia, 5, Called Her Out For Wearing A Wig

Serena Williams, 41, shared the details of a hilarious moment she had with her daughter Olympia, 5, in a new Twitter post on Sunday. The pregnant tennis star admitted the cheeky tot called her out for wearing a wig after someone gave her a compliment on her hair, in the tweet. “Nice lady: I love your hair Me: Awww Thanks! Olympia : It’s a WIG!!!,” the tweet, which received a lot of responses, read.

“Olympia is so cute!” one fan wrote along with multiple red hearts, while another wrote, “kids will humble you every time” along with a laughing emoji. “Kids are awesome,” a third wrote, while a fourth admitted to “loving the humor.” Another exclaimed, “Too cute and hilarious!”

Serena’s latest funny tweet about Olympia comes after she shared a YouTube video about the belly care routine she does during her second pregnancy. Olympia made an appearance in the video and worked hard to adorably “direct” the feature for her mom, even pretending to have a clapperboard with her hands as she said, “Action!” The soon-to-be mom of two wore a black sports bra and matching biker shorts that helped her show off her bare baby bump under a black and white silky robe, and proceeded to talk about the oil products she uses to avoid stretch marks and keep her stomach skin healthy overall.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced that they’re expecting their second child when the beauty made a gorgeous appearance at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this year. She wore a a black bedazzled dress that included a white bottom and accessorized with a pearl necklace that had multiple strands as well as a pearl headpiece in her hair, at the star-studded event. She also shared photos of herself from the event and thanked Anna Wintour for the invite. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

As Serena and Alexis get ready to welcome their second child, Serena is embracing her new life as a retired professional tennis player. Just months before she announced her second pregnancy, she announced her retirement from competitive tennis and has been focusing on her personal life ever since. Although she was invited to watch the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in person, she was unable to travel due to the stage she’s at in her pregnancy.