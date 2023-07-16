Pregnant Serena Williams, 41, Reveals Bare Baby Bump As She Shows Her Belly Care Routine

Serena Williams, 41, shared how she’s taking care of belly during her second pregnancy, in a new YouTube video that was posted on July 15. The tennis champion, who is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian, showed off her bare baby bump as she talked about the skincare products she’s been using to keep her stomach area stretchable and free from “stretch marks,” in the clip. She was joined by her adorable daughter Olympia, 5, and the tot shouted, “Action!” at the beginning of the video, proudly serving as her mom’s director, before she started getting into her routine.

Serena, who also included a preview video on Instagram, wore a black sports bra and matching shorts under a black and white patterned silk robe as she described how she takes care of her growing stomach. Olympia rocked a white dress with multi-colored butterflies and appeared excited to be a part of the video. “I thought it would be really good for me to show you what I use on my belly,” Serena said at the beginning of the clip.

She proceeded to talk about the variety of oils she uses everyday and how she didn’t use as many products when she was pregnant with Olympia. At the end of the video she cheekily said, “Maybe you wanted to know. Maybe you didn’t want to know. Maybe that was TMI.”

Serena’s latest video comes after she first announced she was pregnant with her epic appearance at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this year. The beauty showed up to the star-studded fashion event in a black bedazzled dress that included a white bottom. She accessorized with a pearl necklace that had multiple strands as well as a pearl headpiece as her hair was pulled up in a high bun.

Serena’s second pregnancy, which was revealed after she announced her retirement from competitive tennis last year, has kept her away from the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. She was invited to the event as a spectator, but wasn’t able to travel. “She’s pregnant, so understandably couldn’t travel,” All England Club chairman Sally Bolton told AP News on Monday, July 3. “(We) of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year.”.