Sylvester Stallone Embraces His Bikini-Clad Wife Jennifer Flavin In Italy 1 Year After Split: Photos

Kiss and makeup! During Sylvester Stallone “Sly”, 77, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin‘s romantic getaway in Italy on Jul. 14, the Hollywood legend and the 54-year-old packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a swim together. During the pool day, Jennifer looked chic in a bright-blue bikini. She accessorized the look with several gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, her hubby looked dapper in a black t-shirt and swim trunks for the fun moment.

While the couple of nearly 30 years soaked up the sun in Sardinia, Italy, Sly could not keep his hands to himself. The Rocky star was pictured playfully grabbing his wife throughout their swim session and at one point even jokingly shielded her chest from onlookers. The blonde beauty was pictured laughing and smiling throughout Sly’s playful cuddles. The 77-year-old and his wife were accompanied by a few friends, however, it is unclear who they were.

As many know, Jennifer and Sly’s latest vacation comes nearly one year after she filed to divorce the actor after 25 years of marriage. TMZ was one of the first to report the news on Aug. 24, 2022, and revealed that the mother-of-three accused her husband of allegedly “moving assets from marital funds.” At the time, Sly’s rep gave HollywoodLife the following statement regarding the split: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” Despite this, the pair soon called off their divorce by Sept. 2022.

Upon their reconciliation, his rep told Page Six that they opted to stay together. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson said at the time. “They are both extremely happy.” Sly and the businesswoman share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21. He is also a proud father to two sons from his prior marriage to his first wife, Sasha Czack, 72.

Most recently, Sly’s family made their reality TV debut with their show, The Family Stallone, which premiered on Paramount Plus and MTV on May 17. The first season of the show came to an end on Jun. 27 and saw Sly return to the famous “Rocky” steps in Philadelphia. The proud dad recently opened up to WSJ. Magazine on Jun. 19, and revealed the dating advice he has given his daughters’ boyfriends. “I know how these guys think. I happen to have been one,” Sylvester said during the interview. “It’s nature, but I want to let them know. I say, ‘OK, when you’re trying to kiss her, it’s like you’re trying to kiss me at the same time.’ I’m very connected to my family, so if you do something that’s inappropriate, it’s like you did it to me. And there’s going to be an issue and it’s going to be a great deal of pain.”