Sylvester Stallone Reveals The Awkward Dating Advice He Gives His Daughters’ Boyfriends: ‘I’m Incredibly Protective’

Sylvester Stallone, 76, is the father of three daughters and it’s inspired him to give their boyfriends advice when he can. The actor gave an in-depth interview about his life to WSJ. Magazine and didn’t hesitate to open up about his role as a father to Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21, who he shares with wife Jennifer Flavin. He revealed that he reminds the girls’ romantic interests that he’s their dad and anything they may do them, they are doing to him.

“I know how these guys think. I happen to have been one,” Sylvester told the outlet. “It’s nature, but I want to let them know. I say, ‘OK, when you’re trying to kiss her, it’s like you’re trying to kiss me at the same time.’ I’m very connected to my family, so if you do something that’s inappropriate, it’s like you did it to me. And there’s going to be an issue and it’s going to be a great deal of pain.”

“I’m incredibly protective over my daughters, because I know it’s a dangerous planet,” he continued. “I don’t know how [women] do it, because you have to be on guard all the time. I mean, guys are so big and so strong. Why are women so cunning? Why do you think? How about self-preservation, moron?”

Although Sylvester’s words of advice could be intimidating to some, his intentions as a father are clearly good. In addition to the revealing the advice he gives his daughters’ boyfriends, the Rocky star also talked about some of his personality traits. “I’m pretty witty. I try to find laughs when they’re not in abundance,” he said. “Sometimes it gets a little irritating and people tell me, shut up.”

“It’s like with me and Arnold [Schwarzenegger],” he added. “We have this caustic sense of humor, and we go at each other nonstop. I almost covet a good enemy. He really brings out the best of you. [Back in the day], we couldn’t breathe the same air. But that made us work harder. And then we eventually realized we’re pretty much cut from the same cloth—even though his cloth is more like itchy wool. I’m like silk.”

Sylvester’s interview about his life comes less than a week after his daughter Sophia made headlines for revealing she has a hole in her heart. It’s a condition she suffered from all her life and caused her to have to have multiple surgeries. In a recent episode of The Family Stallone, she confirmed that she went recently got an update from her doctor and he luckily told her her heart is now “great.”