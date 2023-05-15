Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sophia Splits From Boyfriend After 4 Months Of Dating

Sylvester Stallone‘s new reality TV show, The Family Stallone, premieres on May 19, and in the first two episodes that can be found on Paramount+, a lot happens. In the first episode, Sly’s wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, play a prank on him by pretending that Sistine is pregnant. He nearly goes into “full Rambo” mode, but they tell him they’re “joking” before things get out of hand. So the first episode is all about laughs. The second one, however, is more emotional.

The second episode starts with Sophia talking about her boyfriend and saying she’s “really happy”. She feels “really good” with him, but it’s also “hard” because he “lives across the country”. During her private confessional, Sophia reveals that she’s dating a guy named Grant, who works in finance. He’s “very normal and very awesome” and she knew immediately that he’d be her boyfriend because he’s “so caring about everybody else’s feelings”. She’s 26 years old, so she feels she’s “in a different mindset” than her younger sisters and she’s not dating just to date. She wants to find a life partner and someone she could spend the rest of her life with.

But dating hasn’t been easy for the Stallone sisters. Not only does their dad scare their boyfriends by pretending to be Rambo in real life, but guys often take advantage of them. “They just think it’s cool to date a Stallone,” Sistine reveals in her confessional before saying she’s gone on dates with guys who’ve brought resumes, scripts and asked to meet her dad in hopes of getting into the movie business. Clearly, it hasn’t been easy for them, but Sophia says when she met Grant, she knew that he loved her for her.

Unfortunately, their relationship has always been a long-distance one, so it’s never been easy. They only see each other four times a month and it’s wearing on Sophia. But Sophia has some hope because her dad and mom have done a long-distance relationship over the years. However, when Sophia sits down with her dad later in the episode, he reveals that “it’s almost impossible” to successfully navigate a long-distance relationship. He says “it wasn’t easy” when he and their mom did it because he was gone four out of ten years of their relationship “if you put it all together”. He tells Sophia that “it takes a toll” and time is the “most valuable currency” we possess as humans, so “you gotta spend it in the right spot.”

Following her conversation with her dad, Sophia makes the difficult decision to split from her boyfriend. She knows she doesn’t want to do a long-distance relationship forever, but it still hurts going through a breakup. She cries a bit, and her mom comforts her, but it’s sister Sistine that gets her in better spirits by taking her out for a night on the town with her girlfriends. They also see a hot guy, and everyone urges Sophia to talk to him. She does, but it’s more of a friendly chat since she’s not quite ready to get back out there just yet. For now, it’s practice, and her friends applaud her for it.

