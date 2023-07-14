Stevie Wonder, 73, & Wife Tomeeka, 49, Hold Hands On Romantic Night Out In LA: Photo

Stevie Wonder and his wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy went to Catch Steak in West Hollywood for his daughter Sophia's birthday party.

July 14, 2023
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder, 73, made a rare public appearance with his wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, 49, on Thursday, July 13. The music icon and his wife of six years were pictured arriving at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, for Stevie’s daughter Sophia Morris‘ 38th birthday party. Stevie and Tomeeka sweetly held hands as they entered the celebrity hotspot for the big celebration. The couple is rarely seen out together but they made a big exception for such a special reason.

Stevie Wonder with his wife at Catch Steak in WeHo on July 13 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Stevie looked so handsome for Sophia’s birthday bash. The “Superstition” singer dressed in all black including a buttoned sweater, a hat, and a pair of sunglasses. Stevie, who is blind, showed affectionate to Tomeeka by holding her hand as they arrived at Catch. Tomeeka rocked a black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline for the night out.

Sophia arrived at her party with her father and her stepmom. The dark-haired beauty, who is one of Stevie’s nine children, looked gorgeous in a light pink dress bedazzled with jewels. The birthday girl also rocked a pair of gold heels and let her her down. Sophia held hands with her famous dad as they got to the restaurant.

Stevie is the proud father of nine children from five different relationships. The identity of Sophia’s mother is not known. The other women that Stevie has children with include Yolanda Simmons, Melody McCulley, Kai Millard Morris, and Tomeeka. Stevie married his current wife back in 2017 at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

“It was a beautiful wedding,” a source told PEOPLE after Stevie and Tomeeka’s nuptials. “The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend. Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding,” the insider also shared.

