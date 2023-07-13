Karlie Kloss Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Joshua Kushner: See 1st Photo

Karlie Kloss is a mom of two! The 30-year-old model gave birth to her second child with her husband, Joshua Kushner, on Tuesday, July 11. Karlie announced the special news in a Thursday, July 13 post to Instagram that revealed a side view of her sleeping child’s head. “welcome to [the world],” Karlie captioned the pic. She did not reveal the gender or name of her little bundle of joy. However, the baby was wearing a blue cap, which could hint that it’s a boy.
The Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed her pregnancy news at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. She wore a skintight black velvet dress by Loewe, making her baby bump unmistakable. She also wore matching pearls around her neck and waist, the latter of which accentuated her curves. “This is the first time I’m sharing my news,” she excitedly confirmed on the red carpet at the time.
“This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” Karlie gushed further during her chat with Entertainment Tonight on the New York City red carpet. She added that she was able to hide the secret for so long thanks to “big winter coats”.
The Prada model kept relatively quiet about her pregnancy following the big reveal, but did share a handful of bump shots on her Instagram. Karlie last shared a photo of her pregnant belly at the end of June. The image showed the athleisurewear-clad star kneeling and cradling her bump at sunset. See the dreamy image below.
Karlie and Josh, 37, welcomed a son named Levi Joseph in March 2021. A year later, she raved about motherhood. “The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, ‘Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this,'” she recalled on the TODAY show in April 2022.
She called Levi her “mini me” in the caption of a June 7 Instagram post that showed her playing some tunes for her son. As she played “Mary Had a Little Lamb” on the piano, Levi sat on her lap and answered, “Yeah!” after she asked him if she knew the song she was playing. Too cute!
Josh and Karlie tied the knot in New York in 2018 after six years of dating. They celebrated 11 years together in total on June 8.