Karlie Kloss Reveals She’s Pregnant At Met Gala: Expecting Second Child With Husband Josh Kushner

Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss! The 30-year-old model simultaneously announced her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump as she arrived at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. “This is the first time I’m sharing my news,” she confirmed on the red carpet. Karlie is now expecting her second child with her husband, Joshua Kushner. She and Josh, 37, welcomed their first baby, a son named Levi Joseph, in March 2021.

Karlie arrived at the 2023 Met Gala, which has an official theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to honor late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, in a bump-hugging, floor-length gown by Loewe. The dress is reimagined version of a vintage Chanel gown that debuted in 1983. She accessorized the floor-length gown with a layered gold chain and pearl belt and a matching necklace. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a sleek ponytail with a middle part, perfectly completing her gown. Meanwhile, Josh looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo.

Karlie previously gave fans a peek at her Met Gala look on her Instagram Story, where she shared a video of several black heels and four pairs of sparkling earrings that she had the option of wearing. She ended up going with a diamond and silver stud. She also showed footage of her several pink, red, and beige Estee Lauder lipstick options. The expecting mom even gave fans a look at her using her Therabody TheraFace PRO blue light therapy massage gun on her face as well — although her pregnancy skin was already radiating! She kept the pregnancy a secret, of course, until she stepped out of New York City’s Mark Hotel and onto the star-studded red carpet.

So, how did she keep her pregnancy hidden until now? She told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that “big winter coats” did the trick. “This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” she gushed.

Karlie previously gushed about becoming a mother for the first time during an appearance on TODAY in April 2022. She called it the “greatest joy”. She added, “The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, ‘Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.'”

Karlie and Josh tied the knot in New York in 2018. It was an intimate surprise ceremony. They got engaged a few months prior after six years of dating.