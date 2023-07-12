Taylor Lautner Says Everyone’s Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong, But It’s His ‘Fault’

Taylor Lautner, 31, admitted his last name has been mispronounced for years and revealed how to correctly pronounce it, in a new interview. The Twilight actor appeared on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby earlier this week, and said “Lowt-ner” is the technical pronunciation of the name, instead of “Lawt-ner,” as most people pronounce it. He also blamed himself for still being called the wrong name to this day.

“It is technically Lowt-ner,” he told the podcast hosts. “It is my fault nobody knows how it is pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades. I just never in interviews or anything stopped anyone and said, ‘It’s not Lawt-ner, it’s Lowt-ner.’ “

The talented star also added that he doesn’t think it’s “a big deal,” which is why he never bothered to make sure people said it right. “I don’t care. Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing,” he shared.

Before Taylor shocked listeners with his last name pronunciation, he made headlines for making an appearance at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, MO last weekend. The dark-haired hunk, who reportedly dated the songstress back in 2009, after they met on the set of Valentine’s Day, literally flipped on the stage as he made his way down to join his apparent ex and actresses Joey King and Presley Cash, who both appeared in the singer’s music video for her song “Mean” in 2010. They were all promoting the premiere of the Midnights creator’s music video for her song “I Can See You,” which all of them are in. The new-old tune is featured as a vault track on her new rerelease album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Since Taylor is also rumored to be the inspiration behind fellow Taylor’s 2010 hit song “Back to December,” which is on both the original Speak Now release and the rerelease, fans went wild when he walked out into the spotlight and hugged the blonde beauty. He also praised his alleged former girlfriend for not just her fantastic music, but her personal traits as well.

“I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are,” he said. “You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”