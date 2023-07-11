Taylor Lautner & Joey King Recreate Epic Throwback Photos 14 Years Later After Taylor Swift Video Debut

Taylor Lautner and Joey King shared some new photos of them recreating some throwback photos from an earlier meeting in 2009. The two actors shared the new photos (alongside the older pictures) on Instagram on Monday, July 10. Both of them released the photos after they each starred in Taylor’s ex Taylor Swift’s new music video for “I Can See You.”

The first photo showed Taylor, 31, on his knees shrugging as he was in front of Joey, 23. The Kissing Booth star appeared to be explaining something to Taylor, while he simply seemed confused. In the throwback photo, the young actress seemed to be explaining something to him. The other photo they recreated included the Twilight actor listening intently to Joey with his hands folded. They both looked deeply at one another, and struck a pose similar to their original photo.

In the comment section, both Joey and Taylor made jokes about how much the actress’s hair has changed. “You haven’t changed one bit… minus the hair,” Taylor wrote. Joey made her own joke about her childhood hairstyle. “The Internet is just gonna have to deal with the fact that my hair used to look like a mushroom and embrace it,” she commented.

The photos came just days after the “I Can See You” music video was released. In the music video, Lautner and Joey team up with Taylor to help her break into a museum and steal a framed portrait of the “All Too Well” singer. Both of the actors had their own connections to the “Cruel Summer” singer. Swift dated Lautner briefly before the release of the original Speak Now album, and he was reportedly the inspiration for the song “Back to December.” Joey starred in the music video for “Mean” in 2011.

As Taylor celebrated the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7, she welcomed the music video stars, as well as Lautner’s wife Tay Dome to the stage during her Kansas City concert, where she premiered the video. The Twilight star had many kind words about his ex. “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are,” he said on stage.