Reese Witherspoon Breaks Silence On ‘Vulnerable’ Jim Toth Divorce 3 Months After Split

Reese Witherspoon is finally addressing her split from talent agent Jim Toth after a dozen years of marriage. In a new cover interview, she compared her second divorce to her first and called the time following her split “vulnerable.” “When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for an interview published on Wednesday, July 12. “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

There’s also the speculation about her subsequent love life, which included unfounded rumors that she was dating football great Tom Brady. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that,” the Election star added. “All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

As for the general experience of divorce, the blonde beauty admitted she doesn’t feel at all alone as she faces it again. “I think about how many other people are going through this experience,” she told the publication. “I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

The mom of three, 47, and Jim, 52, announced their split in a since-deleted joint social media statement back in March, with Reese subsequently filing in Nashville days later. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote in the shared statement. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The power couple married in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee in September of 2012. Reese also shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she divorced in 2008 after nearly 10 years of marriage.